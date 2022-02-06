Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.99

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
