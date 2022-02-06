Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.99

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

