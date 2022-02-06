International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

