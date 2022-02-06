Interfor (TSE:IFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interfor (TSE:IFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.14, reports. The firm had revenue of C$675.90 million for the quarter.

IFP opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.55. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$22.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.56.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

