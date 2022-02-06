Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Lowered to $149.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,802,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,429,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

