Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.03 and last traded at $91.16. 2,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,137,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

