Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.4% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. 32,420,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,586,264. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

