Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $320.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Insulet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.