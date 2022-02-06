Insider Selling: UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) CFO Sells $30,251.34 in Stock

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.30 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 653,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in UWM by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.