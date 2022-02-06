Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells $356,345.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.