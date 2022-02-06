Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Sells $356,345.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
