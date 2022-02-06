Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $770,192.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.
- On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.
- On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.
- On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.
- On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.
Par Pacific stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
