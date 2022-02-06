Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,419,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

