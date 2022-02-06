Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CAO Sells 5,632 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.25.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

