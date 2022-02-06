Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells 21,366 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GATX stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of GATX by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

