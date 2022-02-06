Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $74,610.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 75,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 839,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,279,000 after buying an additional 164,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

