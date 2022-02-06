Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,828.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,832.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

