Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,695.35).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,700 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £10,541 ($14,171.82).

On Friday, January 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($3,347.67).

On Friday, January 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £22,140 ($29,766.07).

On Friday, December 31st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,001 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £10,530.81 ($14,158.12).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($5,041.68).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,944.34).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,380 ($5,888.68).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,760 ($11,777.36).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,456.00).

ULS opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.40).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

