Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$16,120.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$16,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,256,740.84.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, John Tognetti bought 33,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$18,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti bought 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti bought 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti bought 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti acquired 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti acquired 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

