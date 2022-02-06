Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Acquires 3,375 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.