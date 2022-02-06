Inseego (LON:INSG) Trading Up 1%

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49). Approximately 73,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 60,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.15 ($0.49).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £38.57 million and a P/E ratio of 73.00.

In other Inseego news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,938.96). Also, insider Steven Wallace Cracknell bought 21,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,107.35 ($13,588.80). Insiders have acquired a total of 146,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,735 over the last ninety days.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments.

