Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,811 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,523,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of POCT opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

