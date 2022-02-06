Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.32 and last traded at C$17.42. Approximately 366,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 490,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.41.

INE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.82.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

