Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$29.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

