Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Insider Acquires £24,050 in Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) insider Daniel E. Betts acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($32,333.96).

HUM stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 26 ($0.35).

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.