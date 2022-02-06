Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Humana by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 44.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day moving average of $424.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

