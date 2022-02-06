Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 35,665 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,981. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.71.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

