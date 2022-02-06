Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

