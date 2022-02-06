Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $4.87 Million in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of Ares Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $12,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

AAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

