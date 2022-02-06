Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Ryder System worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

R stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

