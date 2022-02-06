Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 82,743 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,743 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

