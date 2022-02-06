Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 22,614 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Magnite worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

