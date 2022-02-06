Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HLI opened at $105.02 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.