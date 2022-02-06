Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:HLI opened at $105.02 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
