HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €135.20 ($151.91) and last traded at €136.00 ($152.81). 11,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €136.90 ($153.82).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($164.04) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €127.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.46.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.