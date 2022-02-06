Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HOPE opened at $16.80 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.