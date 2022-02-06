Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOK. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

