Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,485 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $305,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.