Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $18.80 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

