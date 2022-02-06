HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 7,222 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $21,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after buying an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,867,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.89. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

