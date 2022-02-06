HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $577.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $596.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

