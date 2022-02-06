HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.72 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $544.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

