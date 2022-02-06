Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 761,590 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 761,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,325,000. Magnite comprises 5.6% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.85 and a beta of 2.28. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

