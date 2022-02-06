Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Has $4.70 Million Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,291 shares during the period. RLX Technology makes up about 1.2% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RLX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLX Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

