Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.