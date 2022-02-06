HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.82

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.82 and traded as low as $72.53. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.
About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HeidelbergCement (HLBZF)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.