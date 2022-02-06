HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. Plans $15 Million IPO for February 10th (HTCR)

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. (HTCR) expects to raise $15 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,000,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. generated $10.8 million in revenue and $660,000 in net income. HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. has a market-cap of $94.6 million.

Boustead Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading software development company based in Tokyo, Japan. We provide software through two business units. The first business unit includes a customer experience management business that has been in existence for 12 years. Our customer experience management platform (the “CXM Platform”) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer experience. We also provide education, services and support to help customers be successful with our CXM Platform. The second business unit is a digital transformation business which provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. We also have an ongoing technology innovation team to develop software that supports the narrow needs of large enterprise customers. “.

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. was founded in 2009 and has 14 employees. The company is located at 1-2-33, Higashigotanda, Shinagawa-ku Tokyo, Japan and can be reached via phone at +81-3-6409-6966.

Receive News & Ratings for HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.