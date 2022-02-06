Head to Head Survey: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) versus Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Columbia Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $308.98 million 7.37 $92.05 million $0.89 24.08 Eastern Bankshares $628.31 million 6.24 $154.66 million $0.90 23.31

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Financial. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 29.79% 9.21% 1.03% Eastern Bankshares 24.62% 4.86% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial and Eastern Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.34%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Eastern Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

