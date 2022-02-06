Head-To-Head Contrast: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tower Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $18.34 billion 8.63 $7.77 billion $8.26 20.75 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.89 $82.30 million $1.18 29.07

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Instruments and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 10 10 0 2.36 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $208.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.78%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.03%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 42.35% 66.40% 35.24% Tower Semiconductor 8.97% 8.73% 6.20%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.