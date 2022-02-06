Head-To-Head Comparison: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.54 billion 0.59 -$745.00 million ($3.53) -0.67

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 3 5 4 0 2.08

ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $9.95, indicating a potential upside of 323.60%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic -33.67% -91.67% -44.51%

Summary

ContextLogic beats Velocity Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

