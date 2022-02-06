HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after buying an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 38.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 87.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $239.08 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.13 and a 1 year high of $269.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.63 and its 200 day moving average is $247.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

