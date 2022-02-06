Haven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.61 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005227 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.61 million and $795,329.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,399.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.38 or 0.07283684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00294990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.36 or 0.00776258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011625 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00404887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00238577 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,621,803 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

