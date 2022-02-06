Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HDI. raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.07.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$46.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$27.03 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.66%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.